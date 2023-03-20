Expert Connections
OKLA. HISTORY: Earlene "Beans" Risinger born in Oklahoma on this day in history

Earlene Risinger was a consultant for “A League of Their Own,” the 1992 film based on the...
Earlene Risinger was a consultant for “A League of Their Own,” the 1992 film based on the women’s league.(Okla. Historical Society)
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HESS, Okla. (KSWO) - On This Day in Oklahoma History, Earlene “Beans” Risinger was born in 1927 in the small town of Hess, Oklahoma.

She was a talented pitcher in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League from 1948 to 1954.

She was even a consultant for “A League of Their Own,” the 1992 film based on the women’s league.

Risinger’s overall record was 73-80, with her best season being in 1953 when she helped her team win twice in the playoffs and win the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Championship.

