Roger the Airport Cat gets furever home

By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - We have a heartwarming update from Roger, the cat who was named the “airport cat!”

Roger was found abandoned at the Will Rogers Airport in Oklahoma City.

Officials say he was left at the airport after a passenger failed to bring him on board a flight.

When we last heard from the kitten, he was in the Stephens County Humane Society, but now he’s found a new family and a new forever home.

”We were thrilled, excited about the fact that we got him,” Irene Epifani said. “I couldn’t wait to bring him home. He loves it here because when I’m trying to walk, he’ll just keep rubbing up against my legs. It’s hard to walk, so finally I pick him up. He just really happy, I think, that he’s here.”

We wish the best for Roger and his new home.

