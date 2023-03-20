Women’s History Month: Highlighting women in law enforcement

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Women’s History Month has highlighted the vital role of women in American history since 1981, and today we continue that tradition by spotlighting women in law enforcement, right here in Lawton.

Officer Sedona Warren has been with the Lawton Police Department for 6 years.

“Instead of talking about what I wanted to change and the change I want to see in my community I want to be a part of that change,” Warren said.

Lawton police officials say only 12 of their 166 officers are women but despite the big gap. Officer Warren said they’re able to keep up with and round out the team. Traits sometimes seen as being more feminine than masculine can also make a big difference when out in the field.

“Being a female we have to use things that come naturally to us, instead of just trying to use strength. So the way we talk the more softness, we can connect with not only victims, children. But also bring that comfort zone when it comes to speaking with society as a whole,” Warren said.

Warren said interactions aren’t always easy, but her fellow officers make sure to back her up so she gets the respect she deserves.

“Especially the older generations men look for men. So I am very fortunate when that comes across that the men in our department do back us up and say she’s correct, she’s talking, she does know what she is talking about. They’re very supportive officers in our department,” Warren said.

Warren said despite the struggles which come with the job, she loves what she does.

“I absolutely love my job, I love coming to work, I love interacting with citizens, I love being able to be there for people. I enjoy getting people the justice they deserve,” Warren said.

She also has a message for other young ladies wanting to join a male-dominated career.

“You can do whatever you want to do. Anything you set your mind to don’t let other people deter you just simply based because you are a female,” Warren said.

