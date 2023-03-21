Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Craterville Park celebrates 100th anniversary

Lazy Buffalo Event Venue has created a cabin centered around Craterville for people to visit.
By Amaya Ward and Destany Fuller
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This spring marks 100 years since Frank S. Rush family proudly opened Craterville Park.

“Everybody in Southwest Oklahoma remembers Craterville park,” said Frank Rush III, Rush’s grandson. “If you were raised in this area, you remember Craterville Park and probably either camped there, [or] had a family outing.”

Now, Lazy Buffalo Event Venue has created a cabin centered around Craterville for people to visit. Rush III said he’s spent 11 years of his life at the park, and has a lot of history.

“It’s decorated with pictures and so forth and dedicated to Craterville Park, and it’ll be quite a place for people to enjoy a visit here,” he said.

Rush III added the unveiling was emotional, but important.

“It needs some place to live on, and the history of it was quite expansive,” he said. “They had lots of different events, and lots of different innovations.”

The park’s history goes all the back to the 1920s and became very popular along the way. Rush III wants it to be remembered as a fun place for the community.

“If people enjoy it, and that’s what my dad and granddad intended, and so if that legacy lives on, I’m thrilled to death,” he said.

Those interested can now book your stay at the Craterville Cabin at the Lazy Buffalo venue, and get their own feel for the beloved park.

