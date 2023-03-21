Expert Connections
Dry but mostly cloudy and well above normal highs for Wednesday | 3/21PM

By Lexie Walker
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’ll remain mostly clear with a few passing clouds overnight. No precipitation however is expected. Winds overnight will be out of the south at 10 to 15mph. Wednesday morning will start with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Cloud cover will build so look for mostly cloudy skies all day long. Despite the cloud cover, high temperatures are going to soar into the 80s for all locations! Keep in mind, average high right now for Lawton & Wichita Falls is 69 and 70 degrees respectively so we’ll be above normal by 20+ degrees. Another windy day is also expected with sustained winds out of the southwest at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s. The combination of warm, dry and breezy conditions will lead to fire danger concerns across northwestern counties.

The big story for Thursday is going to be severe storms and heavy rainfall Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. A storm system and cold front are going to approach the Southern Plains. The cold front will be very slow moving entering into our area by the afternoon/ evening. Scattered rain showers are expected to develop as early as 10AM with rain coverage increasing into the night.

Storms will form along and south of the front. These storms will be severe with hail and winds being the concern. Heavy rainfall and slow moving storms producing a flash flooding risk also seems to be a concern through daybreak Friday. Precipitation amounts as of right now range from half an inch up to 2.5 inches of rain. The highest rainfall amounts will be for counties where the cold front is hovering over.

Outside of the shower and storm threat-- highs will rise into the mid to upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Following the front, highs for Friday and Saturday will drop into the upper 60s. Partly cloudy for Friday and west winds at 15 to 25mph. Mostly sunny on Saturday with light west to south winds.

Highs will soar into the mid 70s by Sunday afternoon but another frontal passage will move in late Sunday bringing high temperatures closer to average (low 60s) by Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Have a good Wednesday! -LW

Dry but mostly cloudy and well above normal highs for Wednesday
Rain clears out later this morning as temperatures continue to climb | 3/21 AM
Isolated showers overnight, warming into the 70s for Tuesday
Isolated showers overnight, warming into the 70s for Tuesday
