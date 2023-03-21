FISTA hold special meeting, passes measures to help receive federal money

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday morning, the FISTA board met to consider two measures which they say will help them receive federal monies.

According to the agenda, FISTA members approved a HUD grant agreement which will provide them $1 million.

A second agenda item was passed to meet HUD guidelines.

FISTA usually meets the first Tuesday of every month at the Lawton City Hall.

