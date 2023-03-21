Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

OK House approves sports betting, moves to Senate

With a large number of games being packed into a short time period, March Madness can be a...
With a large number of games being packed into a short time period, March Madness can be a particularly difficult time for those dealing with gambling addictions.(KTIV)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, legislators in the Oklahoma House of Representatives approved sports betting in the state of Oklahoma.

House Bill 1027 adds in-person gaming and mobile sports betting as a supplement to the state-tribal model gaming compact.

If the bill becomes law, state officials believe it would bring nearly $10 million a year into the state in the form of fees paid by the tribe. Leaders say 12-percent would go to the general revenue fund and 88-percent to education.

“Right now, Oklahoma is missing out on a huge financial opportunity for both our state and our tribes,” author Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City said. “Oklahomans are traveling across state lines to participate in sports betting, and we’re losing those dollars. It makes economic sense to provide sports betting as an option.”

If the bill passes, tribes implementing sports betting would pay the state a 4% fee for the first $5 million dollars made in one month, a 5% fee on the next $5 million and a 6% fee for additional monies. The sliding fee system would restart each month, according to a press release.

HB 1027 passed 66-26 with its title removed meaning if it passes in the Senate, House members will have to vote a second time before it become law.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Almost every unit at the Paradise Mini Storage suffered heavy damage during the Monday morning...
UPDATE: LFD says majority of storage units suffer heavy damage in morning fire
Goodyear officials said an employee was injured and transported to Oklahoma City for further...
Emergency crews respond to injury at Goodyear in Lawton
Lawton native amazes American Idol judges
Lawton native amazes American Idol judges
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Alex Murdaugh’s property, site of murders, about to sell
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash

Latest News

David Bradley spent 31 years at KSWO.
70th ANNIVERSARY: David Bradley talks about the 31 years he spent at KSWO
SWMC has been in operation for 115 years in the Lawton-Fort Sill community. This is the second...
SWMC named one of the ‘World’s Best Hospitals’
27 cities across the state are participating in the program, including Lawton and Altus.
OK Rehabilitation Services offering summer job help for students this summer
FILE PHOTO - Photo is from the February 7 FISTA meeting.
FISTA hold special meeting, passes measures to help receive federal money