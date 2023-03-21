OK House approves sports betting, moves to Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, legislators in the Oklahoma House of Representatives approved sports betting in the state of Oklahoma.

House Bill 1027 adds in-person gaming and mobile sports betting as a supplement to the state-tribal model gaming compact.

If the bill becomes law, state officials believe it would bring nearly $10 million a year into the state in the form of fees paid by the tribe. Leaders say 12-percent would go to the general revenue fund and 88-percent to education.

“Right now, Oklahoma is missing out on a huge financial opportunity for both our state and our tribes,” author Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City said. “Oklahomans are traveling across state lines to participate in sports betting, and we’re losing those dollars. It makes economic sense to provide sports betting as an option.”

If the bill passes, tribes implementing sports betting would pay the state a 4% fee for the first $5 million dollars made in one month, a 5% fee on the next $5 million and a 6% fee for additional monies. The sliding fee system would restart each month, according to a press release.

HB 1027 passed 66-26 with its title removed meaning if it passes in the Senate, House members will have to vote a second time before it become law.

