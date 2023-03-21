PARKS JONES REALTY REPORT: 98 percent of sellers receiving asking price

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to the latest numbers by Park Jones Realtors, they say right now there are 262 homes listed for sale across town.

Out of all the homes listed; they have an average asking price of more than $248,000.

Meanwhile, the average sold price is a little over $174,000.

According to Parks Jones, 98-percent of sellers received their asking price on average.

In addition, Parks Jones says as of today, the national average 30-year fixed mortgage APR is just under 7-percent.

That’s according to a survey of the nation’s largest mortgage lenders.

