PARKS JONES REALTY REPORT: 98 percent of sellers receiving asking price

By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to the latest numbers by Park Jones Realtors, they say right now there are 262 homes listed for sale across town.

Out of all the homes listed; they have an average asking price of more than $248,000.

Meanwhile, the average sold price is a little over $174,000.

According to Parks Jones, 98-percent of sellers received their asking price on average.

In addition, Parks Jones says as of today, the national average 30-year fixed mortgage APR is just under 7-percent.

That’s according to a survey of the nation’s largest mortgage lenders.

