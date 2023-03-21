Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Police: Man accused of killing parents wrote he wanted to eliminate them in journal

Police in Wisconsin said Erik Metzig was charged in the deaths of his parents, who were found dead in their home. (Source: WBAY)
By WBAY news staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Police in Wisconsin said a man accused of murdering his parents in their home left a journal saying he wanted to eliminate them.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said Erik Metzig has been charged Tuesday in the deaths of 72-year-old David Metzig and 71-year-old Jan Metzig.

A criminal complaint said the couple was found dead in their Wolf River home by one of their other sons and authorities who were conducting a welfare check.

Police said their bodies had gunshot wounds, and a gun was found on the kitchen counter.

The criminal complaint said the gun was an AR platform rifle that a family member told authorities Erik Metzig had shown interest in recently.

WBAY reports Erik Metzig had been living with his parents at the time of their death, but officials said he was later found at a YMCA in Kimberly.

The criminal complaint said he told a YMCA staff member he was upset about his family and was looking for an apartment.

Investigators reportedly found red smears in his car they believed were blood. A detective said Erik Metzig was wearing “yellow-toned shooting glasses” which are often worn at gun ranges “to provide eye protection while shooting.”

Authorities also said they found a journal in Erik Metzig’s bedroom in which he said he wanted to eliminate his parents and make it look like they disappeared while out for a walk.

At the Metzig home, authorities said they found a handgun in a garbage bag in the garage, which matched with several unfired bullets found near the bodies of the victims.

Erik Metzig was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and faces a possible life sentence if convicted.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Almost every unit at the Paradise Mini Storage suffered heavy damage during the Monday morning...
UPDATE: LFD says majority of storage units suffer heavy damage in morning fire
Goodyear officials said an employee was injured and transported to Oklahoma City for further...
Emergency crews respond to injury at Goodyear in Lawton
Lawton native amazes American Idol judges
Lawton native amazes American Idol judges
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Alex Murdaugh’s property, site of murders, about to sell
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash

Latest News

Rose encourages anyone with any passion, for anything to go after it wholeheartedly.
Women’s history spotlight: Brims and Accessories
Rose encourages anyone with any passion, for anything to go after it wholeheartedly.
WHM: Brims and Accessories
David Bradley spent 31 years at KSWO.
70th ANNIVERSARY: David Bradley remembers his 31 years at KSWO
FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
Cincinnati Animal CARE helped reunite 4-year-old Sophie with her owner.
Dog reunited with owner after animal found nearly 2,500 miles away