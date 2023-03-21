SWMC named one of the ‘World’s Best Hospitals’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A little over 400 hospitals worldwide were recently awarded a spot on Newsweek’s “World’s Best Hospitals” list and one of those were right here in Lawton.

Southwestern Medical Center was ranked 252 on the prestigious list which was recently released. They joined hospitals from 28 countries.

“This award recognizes the high-quality outcomes and positive experiences we deliver each day to the patients who come through our hospital doors,” said Adam Bracks, CEO of Southwestern Medical Center. “It is a testament to our team of compassionate, highly skilled caregivers and their commitment to improving the health and well-being of those who entrust us with their care. We know Southwestern stands out as one of the best hospitals in the state ‒ to make this ‘world’s best’ listing is quite an honor.”

In a press release, Southwestern Medical Center said Newsweek and Statista developed a complex methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the ranking. Four data sources were used for the evaluation:

• Hospital recommendations from Medical Experts: an international online survey sent to more than 80,000 healthcare professionals;

• Patient Experience: survey of patient satisfaction with hospitalization;

• Patient Reported Outcome Measures: surveys measuring patient satisfaction with hospitals; and

• Hospital Quality Metrics: patient safety, hygiene measures, waiting times and quality of treatment.

SWMC has been in operation for 115 years in the Lawton-Fort Sill community. This is the second consecutive year they have been a part of Newsweek’s list.

Two other area hospitals, Duncan Regional Health and United Regional in Wichita Falls were also on the list.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.