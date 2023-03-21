Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Women’s history spotlight: Brims and Accessories

Rose encourages anyone with any passion, for anything to go after it wholeheartedly.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Rose Duckett told 7News all about her passion for fashion.

“I love what I do”

That’s how Rose Duckett summed up her feelings about her store.

She’s run the fashion shop since 2008, and said it started when she personally noticed a need.

“I was so frustrated I couldn’t find hats or things like that,” Duckett said. “So I just started having people come over to my house and we’d have.. we’d drink coffee, a latte and try on hats.”

She later moved into her first-ever building behind Lowe’s on Cache Road, but eventually realized it wouldn’t be her permanent home.

“I was outgrowing, and I kept pushing walls out. So it was time for me to move,” she said. “I always say ‘you have to wait your turn’ so I think I decided right then and there ‘its time for you to move’.”

She’s been in her current space since 2019. While she loves her business as whole, she has one favorite in particular.

“I love my shoes. They’re my passion,” Duckett said.

Shoes are Duckett’s favorite accessory. The entire wall taken up by them proves that. Though she’s found her passion, she shared how others can find theirs.

“Just find out what is inside you that you just can’t get out,” she said. “It’s kind of like, you’ll know ‘this is what I want to do.”

Duckett encourages anyone with any passion, for anything to go after it wholeheartedly.

