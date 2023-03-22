Additional details of Tuesday night stolen car with a baby inside released in report

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to a report from responding officers, the Lawton Police Department was preparing to issue an Amber Alert minutes before a stolen car with a sleeping baby was found in northwest Lawton.

The report says officers arrived at the scene for a reported stolen car with a child inside around 7:39 on Tuesday night at 2621 NW Cache Road.

When officers arrived, the mom of the child told them she was a DoorDash driver and her child was asleep when went to pickup a delivery order, so, instead of waking the child, she let her sleep while running inside the restaurant. She said she was not in the restaurant for more than a minute or two.

That is when a man witnesses described as a 5′8″ Hispanic male with a ponytail and bushy beard and carrying a black backpack drove off with the vehicle.

Documents say not long after, officers and supervisors on scene began the process of issuing an Amber Alert by filing a missing child report with the records division of the Lawton Police Department.

Before the process could be completed, officers searching the area found the missing vehicle and child about a mile away, abandoned and unharmed. The Amber Alert process was canceled and the mother and child were reunited by police.

Police say the suspect has not been identified.

