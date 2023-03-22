Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Additional details of Tuesday night stolen car with a baby inside released in report

the Lawton Police Department was preparing to issue an Amber Alert minutes before a stolen car...
the Lawton Police Department was preparing to issue an Amber Alert minutes before a stolen car with a sleeping baby was found in northwest Lawton.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to a report from responding officers, the Lawton Police Department was preparing to issue an Amber Alert minutes before a stolen car with a sleeping baby was found in northwest Lawton.

The report says officers arrived at the scene for a reported stolen car with a child inside around 7:39 on Tuesday night at 2621 NW Cache Road.

PREVIOUS STORY | 2-year-old was in back of stolen car, police say

When officers arrived, the mom of the child told them she was a DoorDash driver and her child was asleep when went to pickup a delivery order, so, instead of waking the child, she let her sleep while running inside the restaurant. She said she was not in the restaurant for more than a minute or two.

That is when a man witnesses described as a 5′8″ Hispanic male with a ponytail and bushy beard and carrying a black backpack drove off with the vehicle.

Documents say not long after, officers and supervisors on scene began the process of issuing an Amber Alert by filing a missing child report with the records division of the Lawton Police Department.

Before the process could be completed, officers searching the area found the missing vehicle and child about a mile away, abandoned and unharmed. The Amber Alert process was canceled and the mother and child were reunited by police.

Police say the suspect has not been identified.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's mother was picking up up food at a restaurant on the 2600 block of Cache Road,...
2-year-old was in back of stolen car, police say
Daniel Garrison is facing one animal cruelty charge after allegedly killing a dog in December.
Lawton doctor charged with animal cruelty
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Alex Murdaugh’s property, site of murders, about to sell
High speed chase ends in crash on I-44
High speed chase ends with crash on I-44
Almost every unit at the Paradise Mini Storage suffered heavy damage during the Monday morning...
UPDATE: LFD says majority of storage units suffer heavy damage in morning fire

Latest News

Chief Tim Murphy said officers originally tried to pull the vehicle over around 3 a.m. and for...
Altus police chief gives more details on overnight pursuit
A photo from the City's Facebook page shows bulk waste in violation of guidelines.
City of Lawton enforcing fee for people who violate bulk waste collection guidelines
High speed chase ends in crash on I-44
High speed chase ends with crash on I-44
High speed chase ends in crash on I-44
High speed chase ends with crash on I-44