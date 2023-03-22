Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Altus police chief gives more details on overnight pursuit

Chief Tim Murphy said officers originally tried to pull the vehicle over around 3 a.m. and for...
Chief Tim Murphy said officers originally tried to pull the vehicle over around 3 a.m. and for reckless driving and failure to use headlights.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus’ police chief has released details connected to an overnight chase which started in his town and ended in Lawton.

Chief Tim Murphy said officers originally tried to pull the vehicle over around 3 a.m. and for reckless driving and failure to use headlights.

Murphy says the driver, Robyn Feazel, 33, and her three young children were in the vehicle which led police on a chase until she crashed in Lawton.

The crash, which happened at I-44 and Cache Road, sent all four passengers to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Murphy.

He says charges will be submitted to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office by the Altus Police Department.

The Lawton Police Department says they were not involved in the pursuit and were only utilized to block intersections so civilians did not get caught up in the chase. They say they did work the crash scene after the pursuit ended.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's mother was picking up up food at a restaurant on the 2600 block of Cache Road,...
2-year-old was in back of stolen car, police say
Daniel Garrison is facing one animal cruelty charge after allegedly killing a dog in December.
Lawton doctor charged with animal cruelty
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Alex Murdaugh’s property, site of murders, about to sell
High speed chase ends in crash on I-44
High speed chase ends with crash on I-44
Almost every unit at the Paradise Mini Storage suffered heavy damage during the Monday morning...
UPDATE: LFD says majority of storage units suffer heavy damage in morning fire

Latest News

A photo from the City's Facebook page shows bulk waste in violation of guidelines.
City of Lawton enforcing fee for people who violate bulk waste collection guidelines
High speed chase ends in crash on I-44
High speed chase ends with crash on I-44
High speed chase ends in crash on I-44
High speed chase ends with crash on I-44
Late spring-like weather this afternoon with fire danger out west | 3/22 AM
Late spring-like weather this afternoon with fire danger out west | 3/22 AM