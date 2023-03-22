Altus police chief gives more details on overnight pursuit

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus’ police chief has released details connected to an overnight chase which started in his town and ended in Lawton.

Chief Tim Murphy said officers originally tried to pull the vehicle over around 3 a.m. and for reckless driving and failure to use headlights.

Murphy says the driver, Robyn Feazel, 33, and her three young children were in the vehicle which led police on a chase until she crashed in Lawton.

The crash, which happened at I-44 and Cache Road, sent all four passengers to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Murphy.

He says charges will be submitted to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office by the Altus Police Department.

The Lawton Police Department says they were not involved in the pursuit and were only utilized to block intersections so civilians did not get caught up in the chase. They say they did work the crash scene after the pursuit ended.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.