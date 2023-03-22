Expert Connections
Amber Alert canceled, missing N.C. 3-year-old found safe

By WHNS staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News/FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says a missing three-year-old has been found safe.

Deputies said the boy was believed to be headed to Charlotte, N.C., with a 25-year-old woman.

Dispatch said the child was later found and is safe. No other information has been released.

