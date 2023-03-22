Arts for All reveals their official shirt for 2023 festival

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s annual Arts for All is just around the corner, taking place in mid-May.

On Wednesday, they shared this year’s design that will go on their t-shirts.

It features a mosaic from Frederick-native Jenny Perry, who is the featured artist for this year’s festival.

The name of the mosaic can also be found on the shirt, named “Take Flight with the Arts.”

Festival shirts are now on sale between $20 and $25.

You can get your hands on one by calling the Arts for All office at 580-248-5384.

Funds raised from shirt sales will go to support their member groups, like Lawton Community Theatre, and more.

A full schedule for a festival lineup will be available at a later date.

