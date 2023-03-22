Expert Connections
DHS says major improvements being seen by Pinnacle Plan

By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Human Services actions to settle a class action lawsuit against the foster care system has seen major improvements in the agency.

That’s according to the latest commentary from the state’s foster care reform plan.

As a part of the 2012 settlement, the agency created the Oklahoma Pinnacle Plan, which brought in out-of-state experts to report on DHS’s progress towards improving the foster care system.

The latest report, which covers January to June of last year, found that the agency made major progress in reforming the system.

Steps taken include increasing oversight and accountability, decreasing use of shelters for children and establishing new policies for investigating child abuse and neglect.

