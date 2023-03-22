High speed chase ends with crash on I-44

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A high-speed chase ended in a crash near the I-44 tri-level in Lawton Wednesday morning.

The chase began in Jackson County shortly before 4:00 a.m. The vehicle reportedly reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour as it headed east on U.S 62.

The vehicle sped through Lawton via Cache Rd, heading to I-44, where the driver stopped for a moment before speeding off again in the direction of oncoming traffic and then crashed.

This is still a developing story, and you can count on us to bring you the details as soon as we get them.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.