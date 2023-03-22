Expert Connections
High speed chase ends with crash on I-44

Chase ends with crash near the I-44 Tri Level in Lawton
By Kyle Weatherly
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A high-speed chase ended in a crash near the I-44 tri-level in Lawton Wednesday morning.

The chase began in Jackson County shortly before 4:00 a.m. The vehicle reportedly reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour as it headed east on U.S 62.

The vehicle sped through Lawton via Cache Rd, heading to I-44, where the driver stopped for a moment before speeding off again in the direction of oncoming traffic and then crashed.

This is still a developing story, and you can count on us to bring you the details as soon as we get them.

