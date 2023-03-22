Multiple rounds of severe storms tomorrow into Friday morning | 3/22PM

Expert Connections
By Lexie Walker
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today was beautiful. Skies were mostly cloudy and highs rose into the 80s for all locations! While today has been a quiet weather day, we can’t say the same thing for tomorrows forecast.

Multiple round of showers and thunderstorms are expected beginning as early as lunchtime but a few isolated rain showers can’t be ruled out around 10AM. These storms will be off and on so it’s a good idea to grab the raingear walking out the door tomorrow morning. Storms will become more intense during the afternoon producing all types of hazards. Large hail up to 2 inches in diameter looks to be the biggest concern for most of Texoma. With that said, wind gusts between 60 to 80mph and slow moving storms producing heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding concerns are also hazards tomorrow. The tornado risk is very low, but there is a small corridor where conditions could be right for a tornado. This timing looks to be later in the afternoon into the evening (4-9PM).

A cold front will move into Texoma late Thursday night into early Friday morning. The coverage of storms will increase drastically and so will the intensity as the frontal passage approaches. The line of storms will move into a line extended from Archer City, Wichita Falls and Waurika. The line will move southeast into the early morning hours with the bulk of the precipitation ending around 6AM.

Outside of showers and storms, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s. South to north winds at 10 to 20mph.

More seasonable weather is expected following the cold fronts arrival. We’ll be in the upper 60s to low 70s from Friday through Sunday.

Have a great Thursday!

