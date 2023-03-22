Expert Connections
Navajo High School baseball coach hits 600 wins

By Destany Fuller
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One high school baseball coach from Navajo Public Schools hit a huge milestone this week.

His team’s Monday night victory over Mangum gave him his 600th coaching win.

Weston Winters has been at Navajo High School for 16 years and praises everyone around him, rather than himself.

He even said he didn’t want to celebrate the milestone until some of his coworkers pushed him to.

Winters said while he’s happy to reach 600 wins, he was even happier that his community has stood behind him and the team.

”We were walking down the left-field line after we won, and there was a bunch of people coming down there,” he said. “I mean that’s.. really makes you proud of your school and makes you proud of your community that they knew that. But like I said, at the end of the day, it’s about these kids, it’s about our community and our school for sure.”

Winters also said being in such a small area makes the community that much tighter.

He hopes that his team’s hard work will take them all the way to the state championship.

