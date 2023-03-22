Expert Connections
State of communication luncheon held at Apache Casino Hotel

By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce held a “State of Communications” luncheon on Wednesday afternoon.

It was held in the Apache Casino Hotel, and focused on the current status of communication in the state.

The event featured two guest speakers including a journalist from the Southwest Ledger who spoke about the state of newspapers across the state.

He said things are good, but could be better if people sent story ideas.

Another guest speaker, Suzette Chang, spoke on the importance of inclusive communication

“It has been very inspiring, so I am a native Californian adopted Oklahoman have been here for 22 years and coming here several decades ago the opportunity to have these kind of conversations I didn’t have those experiences and so being here now seeing as I said, in the conversation first name, French last name Asian being African-American, and I’m in Oklahoma having these conversations very proud. very very proud,” Suzette Chang said.

According to Chang, Oklahoma has been named “most polite” in the country in the past attributed to formal language like “sir” or “ma’am” found on most official documents.

