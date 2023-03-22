Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

United Way looking for ‘Day of Caring’ volunteers

FILE PHOTO - Here is a picture from the 2021 Day of Caring.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is looking for volunteers to help with their 27th annual David Hegwood Day of Caring.

The event is being held on Friday, April 21 and will start with a community breakfast at 8 a.m. at the Lawton Farmers Market located at 77 SW 4th Street.

The Day of Caring began in 1994, and has evolved into a massive community-wide effort that

brings together volunteers committed to creating positive change in the lives of children, families and seniors. In 2012, the Day of Caring was renamed the David Hegwood Day of Caring in honor of the long-time United Way volunteer, advocate and community leader.

The United Way says they will need approximately 250 volunteers.

If your organization, civic group, or business would like to provide volunteers for the 27th Annual David Hegwood Day of Caring you can visit their website at www.uwswok.org and complete the document titled 2023 Day of Caring Volunteer Form.

