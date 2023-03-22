Expert Connections
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Transition Assistance Program and MWR hiring events

By Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Edward Muniz, a Public Affairs Specialist for Fort Sill, about the hiring events on post.

On Wednesday, March 29, the Fort Sill Transition Assistance Program will begin its month-long virtual hiring event. They’ll also host a virtual live webinar from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 29 and April 12. Those events are open to all active-duty military, spouses, veterans, and retirees.

Around 50 companies ranging from law enforcement, linguistics, human resources, etc., will be in attendance.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, the Fort Sill MWR will also host a hiring fair. Those wishing to attend must bring a resume, proof of education, and priority documentation. Interviews will be held on-site.

MWR will be hiring child and youth program assistants, lead child and youth program assistants, recreational aids, lifeguards, and cooks.

For more information on activities on Fort Sill and how to register for these events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

