Pet of The Week

Former Fletcher animal control officer sentenced for animal abuse charges

Timothy Peek plead guilty to animal abuse charges stemming from an incident in April 2021.
Timothy Peek plead guilty to animal abuse charges stemming from an incident in April 2021.(KSWO)
By Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - The former Animal Control Officer in the town of Fletcher has plead guilty to animal cruelty charges.

Timothy Peek was sentenced to five years deferred, a $500 fine, 100 community service hours, and one year under Department of Correction supervision. He will also have to undergo a drug and alcohol assessment.

Peek was arrested in April of 2021 and accused of not taking proper care of four animals in the Fletcher Animal Kennel.

According to police, the animals were left unattended in weather that ranged from 24 degrees to -5 degrees from February 11 to February 15 back in 2021. Officials say they were left to fend for themselves for 106 hours.

