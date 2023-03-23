Expert Connections
LPD asking for tips in 2020 unsolved murder

By Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for any new information in a 2020 murder.

Andrew Franco was killed around noon on December 16, 2020 in a home located at 1434 NW 22nd Street.

PREVIOUS STORY | Lawton police now investigating 2020 death as homicide

Franco worked for RE/MAX and was at the home to do some work. When he went inside, he was apparently assaulted and killed, according to police.

A suspect was seen leaving the home after Franco’s arrival at the home but no description has been released.

PREVIOUS STORY | Police said this was a person of interest at the time of the murder

Police say they have very few clues in this case and are hoping the public can help.

You can contact Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO if you have any information.

