LPD asking for tips in 2020 unsolved murder

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for any new information in a 2020 murder.

Andrew Franco was killed around noon on December 16, 2020 in a home located at 1434 NW 22nd Street.

Franco worked for RE/MAX and was at the home to do some work. When he went inside, he was apparently assaulted and killed, according to police.

A suspect was seen leaving the home after Franco’s arrival at the home but no description has been released.

Police say they have very few clues in this case and are hoping the public can help.

You can contact Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO if you have any information.

