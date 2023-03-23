Expert Connections
Showers and storms last this afternoon through early tomorrow morning, bringing rounds of severe weather | 3/23 AM

By Josh Reiter
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We start out quiet this morning with some of the lightest winds we have seen so far this week, but as it is always said, “this is the calm before the storm”. Or for our case, storm(s) plural. The first initial showers will pop-up during the late morning hours, with the storms expected to fire-up soon after around lunchtime. From there, the afternoon and evening will feature on-&-off scattered showers and storms, with some embedded intensification leading to strong-to-severe storms. All hazards will be possible today, with the biggest concern being large hail. Hail across Texoma will get as large as golf balls, but there will be some storms that could produce up to baseball-sized hail. Damaging winds could range up to 60-70 mph and we can’t rule out the chance for a couple spin-ups.

Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid/upper 70s before a slowly-moving cold front rolls through Southwest Oklahoma, parking itself near I-44 and the Red River as we head into the nighttime hours. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph, eventually shifting out of the east and north behind the front.

A wave of showers and storms along the stalled cold front is expected around midnight on Friday, with more showers and storms continuing to fire-up across Texoma until just after sunrise tomorrow. Due to the long period of time that rain and storms will be in the forecast, localized rainfall amounts could total up to multiple inches, leading to a marginal flooding risk for eastern counties. When getting behind the wheel this evening, but especially tomorrow morning, be careful when encountering any ponding or rain-soaked roadways.

Light lingering showers are expected through the morning and portions of the afternoon on Friday. Sky coverage will slightly dissipate to become partly cloudy with temperatures only expected to top out in the upper 60s tomorrow.

Very seasonable and pretty much perfect weather planned for this weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s on both Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will move through on Sunday, allowing for the very brief chance of a sporadic light shower, but most of Texoma should expect to be dry. For the start of the next work/school-week, temperatures will fall back down to the low 60s in the wake of the cold front.

