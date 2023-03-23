Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

TSA confirms it considers peanut butter a liquid

The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container...
The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container to pass through security.(estefaniavizcaino via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Transportation Security Administration has confirmed it considers peanut butter a liquid which means you aren’t allowed to bring large containers of it onto planes.

The TSA explained its ruling in a Twitter post Tuesday.

It defines a liquid as something with no definite shape that takes the shape of its container.

The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container to pass through security.

The issue took off last week when podcaster Patrick Neve had his jar of peanut butter confiscated at airport security.

Neve shared the experience in a Twitter post that went viral. The post generated a flood of likes and responses with many pushing back on the TSA rule.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's mother was picking up up food at a restaurant on the 2600 block of Cache Road,...
2-year-old was in back of stolen car, police say
Chief Tim Murphy said officers originally tried to pull the vehicle over around 3 a.m. and for...
Altus police chief gives more details on overnight pursuit
High speed chase ends in crash on I-44
High speed chase ends with crash on I-44
the Lawton Police Department was preparing to issue an Amber Alert minutes before a stolen car...
Additional details of Tuesday night stolen car with a baby inside released in report
A photo from the City's Facebook page shows bulk waste in violation of guidelines.
City of Lawton enforcing fee for people who violate bulk waste collection guidelines

Latest News

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis addresses reporters Thursday, March 23, 2023 in...
Police chief fires officer, releases video of shooting death in Virginia
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Dauphin County, Pa., Prison, shows Riley June...
Jan. 6 rioter charged in Pelosi laptop theft sentenced to prison
A little girl in Washington state helped rescue a giant pacific octopus that got stranded on...
Young girl saves stranded octopus, officials say
The FBI works on the scene of a shooting, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in north Houston. Officials...
Authorities: 1 person fatally shot during rescue of migrants
People walk in front of the courthouse past cameras and equipment set up by the media ahead of...
AP source: Trump grand jury hearing other matters Thursday