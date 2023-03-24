Expert Connections
Former WFHS choir teacher pleads guilty

Christopher Jarvis.
Christopher Jarvis.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A former Wichita Falls High School choir teacher pleaded guilty Friday to having an improper relationship with a student.

Christopher Jarvis faces 10 years of probation with six months of jail time. Once released, he will have to attend sex offender classes. The victim of the improper relationship spoke face-to-face with Jarvis in the courtroom after he plead guilty, saying, “you took advantage of a 17-year-old-girl.”

A Texas Rangers investigation first led to his arrest in September of 2020. The investigation first started on Aug. 27 and law enforcement interviewed a former female student of Wichita Falls High School.

The student reportedly began a romantic relationship with Jarvis in 2017 and says they would engage in sexual intercourse in a closet in the choir room.

She told investigators the closet they used contained old choir robes Jarvis would allegedly use to clean himself with following intercourse.

A search conducted in the choir room closet resulted in five robes being seized by the Texas Rangers.

The Texas Rangers reported that each robe taken had a stain found by alternate light sources used to detect biological fluids, including semen.

