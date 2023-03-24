Furry Friend Friday: Staffordshire Terrier mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so as always, 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to an 8-week-old Staffordshire Terrier mix, who was picked up as a stray alongside the rest of her litter. She and the rest of her siblings will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, March 25.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare, you can visit their Facebook page here.

