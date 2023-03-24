Lawton business struggling following burglaries

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton business owner has been dealing with break-ins after the opening of his store.

“The break-ins don’t help it kind of detours you a little bit because it’s money coming out of my pocket that I’m putting into my business to see it grow and have something more for the city,” said Tyson.

In a Facebook post, Crime Stoppers of South West Oklahoma is asking the public for help in identifying two suspects caught on camera.

Albert Tyson is the owner of Attitude & Trouble Boutique located on 38th street.

He said he faced many obstacles when trying to open the store like being shut down for some time to bring the building up to code.

“It’s irritating, frustrating, and then whenever you feel like nothing is really being done about it, it makes you that much angrier and just why am I doing this? Why are people coming after what I’m trying to build?” he said.

Tyson was able to reopen the store in October, but since then has had 2 break-ins within 3 months.

One in November and the other in February.

He said he has considered moving to a different location but decided to stay.

“There are break-ins going on all over town, all over the world, so it made me beef up security, change a few things, be more optimistic about the location,” he said.

Tyson said he takes pride in his brand and will continue to grow.

“Attitude and Trouble Boutique is here, it’s going to take more than a few break-ins to stop me, I’m well motivated, and self-sufficient,” said Tyson.

If you’re able to identify any of the two suspects in the pictures, you can call crime stoppers and submit an anonymous tip at 580-355-INFO.

