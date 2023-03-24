Expert Connections
Lawton City Council meets in executive session

Lawton City Council met behind closed doors for several hours Thursday to discuss several...
Lawton City Council met behind closed doors for several hours Thursday to discuss several executive session items.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council met behind closed doors for several hours Thursday to discuss several executive session items.

Council Members took no action on the appraisal of the School House Slough at Lake Lawtonka, whose lease recently expired.

Another item included a negligence lawsuit against the City of Lawton’s Public Works Department. Councilman Randy Warren was appointed to negotiate a potential settlement in this case.

And negotiations continue with the International Union of Police Associations and International Association of Firefighters, about possible amendments to this year’s collective bargaining agreement with the City.

The Council also reviewed candidates who have filed an application to take over the City Manager position in the wake of Michael Cleghorn recent resignation.

