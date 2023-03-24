Expert Connections
Medicine Park Aquarium to celebrate World Meteorological Day with special guests

By Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center is celebrating World Meteorological Day aquarium-style this weekend.

7News spoke with Kobe Louis, the Education Director, and Abigail Sharpe, the Assistant Director of Education at the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center, about the event and what the community can expect.

They will host their celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the Medicine Park Aquarium, and they’ll even have some special guests: the KSWO meteorological team! First Alert Chief Meteorologist Lexie Walker, First Alert Meteorologist Josh Reiter, and Student Meteorologist Alex Searl will be in attendance to help provide some fun festivities.

They’ll even have meteorology analysts from the US Navy in attendance, with demonstrations, experiments, and hands-on activities.

This event is included in the cost of admission to the Medicine Park Aquarium and is open to all ages.

For more information about this and other events at Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center, you can visit their Facebook page here.

