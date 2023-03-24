Naturalization ceremony is a dream come true for young soldiers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Becoming a U.S citizen is a dream come true for many immigrants, and it became reality for two soldiers at Fort Sill on Friday.

The soldiers completed 10 weeks of intensive training, learning how to properly defend themselves.

Physical tests weren’t the only thing on their plate, they also had to study for a nerve-wracking oral exam.

There are a hundred possible questions on the naturalization test, during their interview process they were asked up to 10 of those questions, and had to answer correctly to become a citizen.

Both of these soldiers came to the U.S six years ago as international students wanting a better life and today both passed.

" My parents are in Korea but I think living in U.S is good for them and me so once I be citizen I can invite them to U.S so I joined the army and I finished my duty,” Eunhyeok Song said.

Both soldiers said it was hard adapting to the Oklahoma climate, but well worth it.

They each have big plans for the future and hope their army experience will help them reach their goals.

19 other soldiers are also completing this process and base officials say they’ll soon be able to join song and Nanevie as U.S citizens.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.