Showers and storms decrease throughout the morning, drier conditions heading into this weekend | 3/24 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! The last of the main system of showers and storms will progress east out of Texoma through the rest of the morning. Lingering pop-up light showers will still be possible this afternoon and evening, expect most to remain dry. Mostly cloudy skies will give way for partly cloudy and mostly sunny skies as we approach the later afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will top out in the low/mid 60s for Southwest Oklahoma and upper 60s/low 70s in North Texas. Winds will be out of the north/northwest at 5-15 mph.

For those who have any Friday night plans, you can expect some very suitable conditions with mostly clear skies, temperatures before midnight in the 50s, and light northerly winds at 5-10 mph. Morning lows tomorrow will drop down to the mid/low 40s and upper 30s.

A near-excellent weekend ahead with the only caveat being that temperatures could be a little warmer, but overall we will still get within a few degrees of the average for this time of year. Saturday will feature tons of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s & low 70s and winds out of the west at 10-15 mph. Sunday will be ever so slightly cooler in the mid/upper 60s behind the weak cold front with mostly sunny & partly cloudy skies and winds out of the north at 10-15 mph. A light chance for a sprinkle or two is possible in the morning on Sunday for far northern counties.

Partly and mostly cloudy skies return on Monday and Tuesday as we cool back down to the low/mid 60s due to Sunday’s cold front. Temperatures will pick back up into the upper 60s on Wednesday and the mid/upper 70s on Thursday with some upper-level ridging. Our next trough system will emerge across the western US as we near the end of the next work/school-week, increasing our rain chances on Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.