Pet of The Week

Spring-like temperatures return

Spring-like temperatures for this weekend!
By Jaden Knowles
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Afternoon Texoma!

The weekend is finally here, and so are those spring-like temperatures. Starting off in the morning, we will see cooler temperatures with lows in the 40s. We will quickly warm up as we will see highs in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gusty blowing from the west at 10 to 15 mph. With these gusty winds arise the fire danger threat across western Oklahoma and western north Texas.

We will continue the trend with spring like temperatures with highs in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Winds will be blowing from the north at 10 to 15 mph.

For the start of your week, we will remain dry with mostly cloudy skies. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s before we gradually increase to the mid 60s for your high. Winds will be gusty at times blowing from the north at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday will be a cooler day as we will only see highs in the low 60s. We will have partly cloudy skies with those cooler winds blowing from the north. Wednesday, our rain chances return with a 20% chance of isolated showers in the overnight hours into Thursday.

Have a great weekend! Jaden Knowles

Showers and storms decrease throughout the morning, drier conditions heading into this weekend...
Showers and storms decrease throughout the morning, drier conditions heading into this weekend | 3/24 AM
Severe storms continue into Friday morning | 3/23PM
Showers and storms decrease throughout the morning, drier conditions heading into this weekend...
Showers and storms decrease throughout the morning, drier conditions heading into this weekend | 3/24 AM