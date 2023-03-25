Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Altus Air Force Base soars during annual formation exercise

Close to 25 planes practiced transporting the base’s assets during the operation, taxiing down the runway and taking off in close succession.
By Seth Marsicano and Avery Ikeda
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Air Force Base took to the skies Friday morning as part of its annual large-scale formation exercise.

Well, not the whole base. Close to 25 planes practiced transporting the base’s assets during the operation, taxiing down the runway and taking off in close succession.

“It gives us the ability in the event of severe weather that we can generate as quickly as possible, and we can get that capability and protect our assets by flying them somewhere else and bringing them back,” said Col. Blaine Baker, Commander of the 97th Air Mobility Wing.

While the exercise is meant to showcase preparation and ability, it also allowed the base to conduct realistic training for aircraft like the C-17, KC-135 and KC-46.

“We trained 70% of the entire Mobility Air Force right here at Altus Air Force Base,” said Col. Baker. “So any day that we can generate all the available combat power, disperse that across our region and train and recover it is a huge success. And it drives further readiness and further preparedness for us.”

When the training was completed, pilots and airmen returned to base for a debriefing.

“We’re very thankful for the team. We’re very proud of the team. There is no doubt that we are forging the world’s most inspired, proficient, and adaptive mobility warriors. As always, we appreciate the community partnership that helps us execute this mission,” Col. Baker said. “We do everything in lockstep with our fantastic community, and we’re really proud of the relationship there as well too, as our airmen go out and execute and deliver airpower for America.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Franco was killed at a home in northwest Lawton in December of 2020.
LPD asking for tips in 2020 unsolved murder
Chief Tim Murphy said officers originally tried to pull the vehicle over around 3 a.m. and for...
Altus police chief gives more details on overnight pursuit
the Lawton Police Department was preparing to issue an Amber Alert minutes before a stolen car...
Additional details of Tuesday night stolen car with a baby inside released in report
Timothy Peek plead guilty to animal abuse charges stemming from an incident in April 2021.
Former Fletcher animal control officer sentenced for animal abuse charges
A photo from the City's Facebook page shows bulk waste in violation of guidelines.
City of Lawton enforcing fee for people who violate bulk waste collection guidelines

Latest News

Gabriel Maldonado takes a selfie in KSWO's old audio booth. Maldonado has since been promoted...
Today’s Team: 10+ years at KSWO
Thanks to American Idol judge Katy Perry, Fire Wilmore is getting a second chance at Hollywood.
American Idol gives Lawton native a second chance at Hollywood
Furry Friend Friday: Staffordshire Terrier mix
Furry Friend Friday: Staffordshire Terrier mix
Both of these soldiers came to the U.S six years ago as international students wanting a better...
Naturalization ceremony is a dream come true for young soldiers