The Comanche Nation is getting the community engaged with free language lessons

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - You can learn the Comanche language, one word at a time, with their free virtual lessons.

It’s open to the public, and the Nation’s Language director is hosting the lessons with a little help from their language apprentice teacher candidates.

The lessons are easy for beginners to pick up and they teach simple words while also sounding them out for non-native Comanche speakers.

The classes happen every 2 weeks on Fridays, with one week focusing on lessons, with the next being story-time with a Comanche book in their language.

To sign up, visit the Comanche Nation Language Department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.