Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary at Chick-fil-A

Fred and Betty Abdon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in style at their favorite...
Fred and Betty Abdon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in style at their favorite Chick-fil-A(Chick-fil-A Cranberry)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) - A Pennsylvania couple shared a special moment this week at their favorite Chick-fil-A.

Fred and Betty Abdon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in style at the fast-food chicken restaurant.

The Chick-fil-A Cranberry Township location treated the two longtime lovebirds to a special lunch, complete with a limousine escort from their senior center to the restaurant.

Almost every Saturday, the couple says they visit the restaurant, order their favorite menu items through the drive-thru, and enjoy their meal together in a nice quiet parking spot.

But this day, their sweet tradition got an upgrade. The happy couple was entertained by a singing quartet and received a complimentary meal, including Betty Abdon’s favorite – Chick-fil-A Chocolate Chunk Cookies.

Fred and Betty Abdon say one of the secrets to making their love last is setting time aside to keep dating.

Fred and Betty Abdon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in style at their favorite...
Fred and Betty Abdon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in style at their favorite Chick-fil-A(Chick-fil-A Cranberry)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thanks to American Idol judge Katy Perry, Fire Wilmore is getting a second chance at Hollywood.
American Idol gives Lawton native a second chance at Hollywood
Police line tape
One person dead and one person injured in Marlow shooting
A Lawton business owner has been dealing with break-ins after the opening of his store.
Lawton business struggling following burglaries
Christopher Jarvis.
Former WFHS choir teacher pleads guilty
Andrew Franco was killed at a home in northwest Lawton in December of 2020.
LPD asking for tips in 2020 unsolved murder

Latest News

West Virginia woman charged after numerous animals found dead, authorities said.
Woman facing multiple charges after 41 dead cats found at property, authorities say
Nicholas Lloyd Webber, the Grammy-nominated composer, record producer and eldest son of Andrew...
Nicholas Lloyd Webber, son of famed composer, dies at 43
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev during...
Putin says Russia will station tactical nukes in Belarus
A gun brought by a child to a day care center discharged inside the center while children were...
Gun brought by child goes off inside Illinois day care
A gun brought by a child to a day care center discharged inside the center while children were...
Gun brought by child discharges inside Illinois day care