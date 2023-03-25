Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Court Appointed Special Advocate program awarded winners of their Blue Ribbon Buddy makeover challenge

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Court Appointed Special Advocate program awarded the winners of their Blue Ribbon Buddy makeover challenge.

They do this challenge each year and traditionally a blue ribbon buddy is a wooden figure that people can display at their home or business during April, which is Child Prevention month.

This year was special, though, as high school students were able to compete.

Participating schools were given two previously painted Blue Ribbon Buddy cutouts to makeover into a brand new boy or girl.

The public was given the ability to vote for their favorite boy and girl last month, and this year the winners were MacArthur High School.

“What we had seen from the original, we were like let’s do something different, Ameri Brown said. My teacher is a big k-pop fan, so we were like let’s make one of them Korean and let’s make African ethnicity or Caribbean ethnicity so we went with Jamaican.”

In honor of receiving the most online votes, MacArthur’s art department was awarded a grand total of $500 and deemed the winner of the blue ribbon buddy makeover challenge.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thanks to American Idol judge Katy Perry, Fire Wilmore is getting a second chance at Hollywood.
American Idol gives Lawton native a second chance at Hollywood
Police line tape
One person dead and one person injured in Marlow shooting
A Lawton business owner has been dealing with break-ins after the opening of his store.
Lawton business struggling following burglaries
Christopher Jarvis.
Former WFHS choir teacher pleads guilty
Andrew Franco was killed at a home in northwest Lawton in December of 2020.
LPD asking for tips in 2020 unsolved murder

Latest News

It was a night of dancing and fun as an annual “Sock Hop” was held in Duncan.
The Rowdies danced at the ‘Sock Hop’
Abigail Sharpe, the Assistant Director of Education, and Kobe Louis, the Education Director at...
The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center is celebrating World Meteorological Day
70th ANNIVERSARY: Matt Dipirro sends message of congratulations to KSWO
70th ANNIVERSARY: Matt Dipirro sends message of congratulations to KSWO
A peak behind the curtains of today’s dayside team and their personalities.
70th Anniversary: Today’s dayside team personalities