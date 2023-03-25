Court Appointed Special Advocate program awarded winners of their Blue Ribbon Buddy makeover challenge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Court Appointed Special Advocate program awarded the winners of their Blue Ribbon Buddy makeover challenge.

They do this challenge each year and traditionally a blue ribbon buddy is a wooden figure that people can display at their home or business during April, which is Child Prevention month.

This year was special, though, as high school students were able to compete.

Participating schools were given two previously painted Blue Ribbon Buddy cutouts to makeover into a brand new boy or girl.

The public was given the ability to vote for their favorite boy and girl last month, and this year the winners were MacArthur High School.

“What we had seen from the original, we were like let’s do something different, Ameri Brown said. My teacher is a big k-pop fan, so we were like let’s make one of them Korean and let’s make African ethnicity or Caribbean ethnicity so we went with Jamaican.”

In honor of receiving the most online votes, MacArthur’s art department was awarded a grand total of $500 and deemed the winner of the blue ribbon buddy makeover challenge.

