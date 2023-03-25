FT. SILL GRADS: Congratulations to the 350 newest basic training graduates

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Nearly 350 basic trainees start the next chapter of their lives, as soldiers.

The soldiers graduated alongside A Battery 1st of the 22nd Field Artillery, and A battery 1st of the 31st FA.

They graduated inside Fort Sill’s Cache Creek Chapel. With special congratulations to the honor graduates.

Private 1st class Aaron Tavizon who graduated on the 1st of the 22nd, and Private 2nd class Daniel McGonagle on the 1st of the 31st.

All the graduated soldiers now head to their Advanced Individual Training Schools in fields like Field Artillery, Air Defense, medicine, and more.

