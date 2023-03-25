Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Great start to your weekend!

Pleasant temperatures are here to stay throughout your week.
By Jaden Knowles
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Morning Texoma!

The weekend is finally here, and so are those spring-like temperatures. We will see the upper 60s today as we will have mostly sunny skies with calm winds blowing from the north west at 5 to 10 mph. Overall, it’s going to be a great day to be outside to have an amazing day!

We will continue the trend with spring like temperatures with highs in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Winds will be blowing from the north at 10 to 15 mph. We have a chance of isolated showers late Sunday night, mainly for areas north and along I-40. Sunday will be a great day to do some gardening!

For the start of your week, morning lows will be in the upper 30s before we gradually increase to the upper 60s for your high. Winds will be gusty at times blowing from the north at 10-15 mph. We will have a chance for some isolated showers late Monday night into Tuesday morning in our southern counties.

Tuesday will be a cooler day as we will only see highs in the low 60s. We will have partly cloudy skies with those cooler winds blowing from the north. Wednesday, our rain chances return with a 20% chance of isolated showers in the overnight hours into Thursday.

Have a great weekend! Jaden Knowles

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thanks to American Idol judge Katy Perry, Fire Wilmore is getting a second chance at Hollywood.
American Idol gives Lawton native a second chance at Hollywood
A Lawton business owner has been dealing with break-ins after the opening of his store.
Lawton business struggling following burglaries
Christopher Jarvis.
Former WFHS choir teacher pleads guilty
Andrew Franco was killed at a home in northwest Lawton in December of 2020.
LPD asking for tips in 2020 unsolved murder
Lawton City Council met behind closed doors for several hours Thursday to discuss several...
Lawton City Council meets in executive session

Latest News

Spring-like temperatures return this weekend
Spring-like temperatures return | 3/24PM
Spring-like temperatures return this weekend
Spring-like temperatures return this weekend | 3/24PM
Showers and storms decrease throughout the morning, drier conditions heading into this weekend...
Showers and storms decrease throughout the morning, drier conditions heading into this weekend | 3/24 AM
Severe storms continue into Friday morning | 3/23PM
Severe storms continue into Friday morning | 3/23PM