Great start to your weekend!

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Morning Texoma!

The weekend is finally here, and so are those spring-like temperatures. We will see the upper 60s today as we will have mostly sunny skies with calm winds blowing from the north west at 5 to 10 mph. Overall, it’s going to be a great day to be outside to have an amazing day!

We will continue the trend with spring like temperatures with highs in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Winds will be blowing from the north at 10 to 15 mph. We have a chance of isolated showers late Sunday night, mainly for areas north and along I-40. Sunday will be a great day to do some gardening!

For the start of your week, morning lows will be in the upper 30s before we gradually increase to the upper 60s for your high. Winds will be gusty at times blowing from the north at 10-15 mph. We will have a chance for some isolated showers late Monday night into Tuesday morning in our southern counties.

Tuesday will be a cooler day as we will only see highs in the low 60s. We will have partly cloudy skies with those cooler winds blowing from the north. Wednesday, our rain chances return with a 20% chance of isolated showers in the overnight hours into Thursday.

Have a great weekend! Jaden Knowles

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.