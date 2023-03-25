Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

One person dead and one person injured in Marlow shooting

Police line tape
Police line tape(KVLY)
By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - According to Stephens County Sheriff Wayne Mckinney, he said they received reports of shots fired on North Heffington road in Marlow.

He said one person has been shot and is currently at OU Medical in unknown condition, and another person is deceased inside a residence on North Heffington road.

Mckinney said they are in the beginning stage of the investigation and will release more information as they get it.

You can count on your 7News team to keep you updated as we learn more.

UPDATE:

Stephen County Sheriff’s still awaiting a warrant to go inside the residence where the deceased body is, as of 1:30 pm.

