Pet of The Week

The Rowdies danced at the ‘Sock Hop’

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It was a night of dancing and fun as an annual “Sock Hop” was held in Duncan.

Hosted by the organization “The Rowdies,” the dance featured classical music and had a number of prizes for best dressed, best dance group, and more. This was the third year the Sock Hop has been held, and like previous years the dance raised funds for the Douglass Eastside Senior Center. But in addition to helping out a good cause, tonight’s event was a throwback to a different generation of having fun!

“Kids today don’t have this, because they don’t get out and dance and have fun as we did. This is what we did for entertainment, was have sock hops: play records, go to people’s houses, and take your records with you. I still have my record case, with my 45 records in it I took everywhere I went. This is what we did, and we thought ‘hey, this ought to be fun, let’s do that’ and it has been. Everybody loved it,” Linda Keeney, Founder of the Rowdy Friends said.

Funds raised from the Sock Hop will help the Senior Center install a new vent hood for their kitchen stove as well as make some renovations to the facility’s gymnasium.

