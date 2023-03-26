Expert Connections
Another chance for severe weather on Thursday | 3/26 PM

Temperatures in the 60s to begin the week, and another round for severe weather on Thursday
By Alex Searl
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good evening Texoma! Tomorrow will start with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s across Texoma. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with east winds at 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s. Tuesday will stay cloudy, but temperatures will be cooler compared to Monday. Afternoon highs will only reach the low 60s throughout the area.

Wednesday will begin a warming trend, and it will continue throughout the end of the week. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s, and mostly sunny skies will arrive in the afternoon. Thursday will reach the low 70s as our high temperatures, but another round for strong to severe storms returns Thursday night. This system has many of the ingredients to cause severe weather, so as of now all hazards are still possible. Right now, the biggest question with this system will be the strength of the convection that causes the updraft needed to create a storm. The atmosphere will have a moderately strong cap preventing the updrafts from breaking through, but if the cap breaks storms will likely fire up across the area. We will keep you updated as we move closer to Thursday.

Friday morning storms will clear out of the area, and then we will have another great weekend ahead. Friday temperatures will reach the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Saturday and Sunday temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s with partly cloudy skies on both days.

Have a great week! - Alex Searl

