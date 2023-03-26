Check blown 130 miles by tornado winds

Expert Connections
A check found in Mississippi was blown 130 miles in strong winds.
A check found in Mississippi was blown 130 miles in strong winds.(Christy Edgeworth)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIG CREEK, Miss. (CNN) – A Mississippi woman said she found a check in her front yard that was blown miles away by a tornado.

Christy Edgeworth shared a photo of the check she found in her front yard in Big Creek.

The check was from Rolling Fork, Mississippi, which is 130 miles away. The check was carried to Big Creek by strong winds during a storm that struck Rolling Fork on Friday.

Officials reported at least 26 people were killed by storms and severe weather in Mississippi, and that number is expected to change.

At least 13 of those deaths were recorded in Sharkey County, which is where Rolling Fork is located.

Another chance for severe weather on Thursday | 3/26 PM