Comanche County Memorial Hospital Foundation hosts 16th annual Starlight Gala

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The highly anticipated 16th Annual Starlight Gala kicked off Saturday evening.

The event is a large fundraiser held by Comanche County Memorial Hospital to help support both children and families of Southwest Oklahoma.

Hundreds of people have filled the Hilton Garden Inn in Lawton for the night.

One of the events Co-Chairmen says all praise should go to the team who organized the event.

”The people that put this together deserve all the credit,” he said. “If we didn’t have all these people, it wouldn’t be.”

The event ended and midnight. All funds raised through auction will support the Children’s Starlight unit, Women’s and Children’s Services, Labor and Delivery and the Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

For more information on the event, visit the events tab on the CCMH website.

