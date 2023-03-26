Comfortable week ahead

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Morning Texoma!

We will continue the trend with spring like temperatures with highs in the lower 60s with partly mostly sunny skies. Winds will be blowing from the north at 10 to 15 mph. We will stay dry throughout your day. Overall, today will be a great day to do some gardening or even golf!

For the start of your bus stop forecast, morning lows will be in the upper 30s before we gradually increase to the low 60s for your high. Winds will be gusty at times blowing from the north east at 5-15 mph. We will have a chance for some isolated showers late Monday night into Tuesday morning in our southern counties.

Tuesday will be a cooler day as we will have morning lows in the lower 40s. We will only see highs in the low 60s as your high. We will have mostly cloudy skies with those cooler winds blowing from the north east.

Wednesday will be a warmer day with the help of those southern winds blowing at 15-25 mph. We will see highs in the upper 60s, even hitting 70 in some areas. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout your day.

Thursday we will have a better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms, but as we are 4 days out; we don’t know the exact timing but will have a better understanding the closer we get. Overall, we will see highs in the 70s with winds blowing from the south at 15-25 mph.

Friday will be a windy day with winds blowing from the west at 20-30 mph with gusts in some areas in the upper 50s! Hang on to your hats.

Have a great weekend! Jaden Knowles

