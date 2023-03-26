Expert Connections
Great Plains Ambucs hosts Amtryke Rodeo for youth

Great Plains Ambucs invited kids with amytrke's to come out and ride their bikes as a group at Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry.
By Amaya Ward and Destany Fuller
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Great Plains Ambucs dedicated their entire Saturday to giving back to the community for their amtryke rodeo.

“It’s to get the kids out and get them mobile so we’re inspiring mobility and to do that we need to get them out and get them riding,” said Kathleen Martin.

Kathleen Martin is a physical therapist who volunteers twice a week with the organization.

She said the bikes not only benefits the kids, but also allows families to have more quality time together.

“They can get out and explore their environment, and it helps them learn, it helps them grow, it gives them a chance to spend that time with their family and be a normal person,” Martin said.

The event brought in some familiar faces of past recipients throughout the years, Great Plains Region Director Gordon Shaw said it’s been emotional to see the impact the bikes have had on their lives.

" It’s just great to bring them back see how they are doing from when they were given their amtryke and let them have a little bit of fun,” Shaw said.

Ambucs partnered with Hungry Hearts Feeding ministry to hold the rodeo, founder Adrienne Davis said the organization is very community driven, which is a big reason why she volunteered to co-host the event.

" I did not realize how much ambucs does in the community, they do quite a lot in the community, just to see the kids who have come out and ride their amtrykes is so amazing,” Davis said.

Kids also received medals to celebrate completing various stations at the event.

Ambucs members say the next rodeo will be for adults and veterans.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

