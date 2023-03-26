Local church honors member with building dedication

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -George Campbell Junior is the eldest deacon at Saint Elmo Missionary Baptist Church.

He’s dedicated years of service to the church through various leadership roles and now the new fellowship hall is being named in his honor.

“Long as this building stands, his picture will always be here, and as long as this building stands his name will always be on here at the fellowship hall. He’s been here 50 something years and he is deserving of it with double honor, and so I’m just glad that the people came together and decided to name it after him,” David Cavitt said.

Pastor David Cavitt said Campbell acted as a mentor to him when he first joined the church.

" It’s just been a blessing to have him, man of great wisdom, man of great knowledge he’s a deacon of deacons and he’s the epitome of deacons and so I’m just in love with him that he was here when I came and he’s still here with me,” Cavitt said.

Campbell served in the army for 20 years before completing his last duty at Fort Sill.

His son, James Campbell said even though they traveled a lot, his father has always been a person the church can count on.

“Someone to turn to and I think probably more importantly someone who has history of the church because sometimes for the youngers, they really don’t just know why you do certain things, where the church has been and where it’s going,” Campbell said.

George is now 90 years old, but his son said the ceremony was truly special for him.

“My father, he’s obviously up there in age, he’s obviously appreciative of the recognition and I think the probably the thing he enjoys most is the fellowship and congregation,” Campbell said.

Regardless of his age, Pastor Cavitt said if you stop by the church and hear Campbell sing, you’ll definitely be in for a treat.

