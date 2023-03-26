Medicine Park Aquarium celebrates World Meteorological Day with familiar faces

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center celebrated world meteorological day Saturday morning, and a few faces you may recognize joined the festivities!

Our 7News weather team helped out with all the fun.

There were 5 different stations, with experiments and hands on activities for participants.

Everything from tornadoes to lightning and clouds was being demonstrated.

Medicine Park Aquarium Director, Rainette Rowland said Oklahoma weather is very diverse and she wants share as much information as possible.

“ A lot of people fear the weather, you know you hear the tornadoes sirens, or you see lightening and hear the thunder, we want to educate them to not be so fearful about it, but be educated to be smart, and what to do and what precautions to take and be aware of whats going on,” Rowland said.

Rowland said after Saturday, she hopes the event becomes an annual affair.

Those who attended the were also given prizes from the 7News team.

