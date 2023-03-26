Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Medicine Park Aquarium celebrates World Meteorological Day with familiar faces

There were 5 different stations with experiments and hands on activities for participants.
By Amaya Ward and Destany Fuller
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center celebrated world meteorological day Saturday morning, and a few faces you may recognize joined the festivities!

Our 7News weather team helped out with all the fun.

There were 5 different stations, with experiments and hands on activities for participants.

Everything from tornadoes to lightning and clouds was being demonstrated.

Medicine Park Aquarium Director, Rainette Rowland said Oklahoma weather is very diverse and she wants share as much information as possible.

“ A lot of people fear the weather, you know you hear the tornadoes sirens, or you see lightening and hear the thunder, we want to educate them to not be so fearful about it, but be educated to be smart, and what to do and what precautions to take and be aware of whats going on,” Rowland said.

Rowland said after Saturday, she hopes the event becomes an annual affair.

Those who attended the were also given prizes from the 7News team.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police line tape
One person dead and one person injured in Marlow shooting
Thanks to American Idol judge Katy Perry, Fire Wilmore is getting a second chance at Hollywood.
American Idol gives Lawton native a second chance at Hollywood
A Lawton business owner has been dealing with break-ins after the opening of his store.
Lawton business struggling following burglaries
Christopher Jarvis.
Former WFHS choir teacher pleads guilty
Gabriel Maldonado takes a selfie in KSWO's old audio booth. Maldonado has since been promoted...
Today’s Team: 10+ years at KSWO

Latest News

Temperatures in the 60s to begin the week, and another round for severe weather on Thursday
Another chance for severe weather on Thursday | 3/26 PM
Members of a local church got together and decided to dedicate their brand new fellowship hall...
Local church honors member with building dedication
Great Plains Ambucs invited kids with amytrke's to come out and ride their bikes as a group at...
Great Plains Ambucs hosts Amtryke Rodeo for youth
Hundreds filled the Hilton Garden Inn for the event.
Comanche County Memorial Hospital Foundation hosts 16th annual Starlight Gala