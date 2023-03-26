Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Police: Woman who said ‘you’ll never catch me’ while stealing from store arrested

A woman who told store employees "you'll never catch me" while stealing items has been arrested.
A woman who told store employees "you'll never catch me" while stealing items has been arrested.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Michael Bell and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A Las Vegas woman who was caught on camera telling employees “you’ll never catch me” while allegedly stealing items has been arrested, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted the video of Nicole Waters on social media.

Records obtained by KVVU show Waters is out on bail after her arrest on March 17. She is accused of burglary of a business and robbery.

According to police, Waters brazenly said “you’ll never catch me” and laughing while she was being recorded taking several items from a store on the Las Vegas Strip in January.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police line tape
One person dead and one person injured in Marlow shooting
Thanks to American Idol judge Katy Perry, Fire Wilmore is getting a second chance at Hollywood.
American Idol gives Lawton native a second chance at Hollywood
A Lawton business owner has been dealing with break-ins after the opening of his store.
Lawton business struggling following burglaries
Christopher Jarvis.
Former WFHS choir teacher pleads guilty
Gabriel Maldonado takes a selfie in KSWO's old audio booth. Maldonado has since been promoted...
Today’s Team: 10+ years at KSWO

Latest News

The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
Recovery efforts continues in Mississippi after deadly storms, while West Georgia cleans up...
Recovery underway after violent storms sweep the South
Hundreds filled the Hilton Garden Inn for the event.
Comanche County Memorial Hospital Foundation hosts 16th annual Starlight Gala
A crashed helicopter reportedly belongs to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
2 Baton Rouge officers die in helicopter crash
Hundreds filled the Hilton Garden Inn for the event.
Starlight Gala